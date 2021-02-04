Namibian Government Nominates Cuban Doctors for Nobel Prize

The Government of the Republic of Namibia unanimously approved the nomination of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) of the African country.

In line with this decision, last December 15, the Namibian Foreign Ministry sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee all the necessary requirements to support the Nomination.

MIRCO highlighted the work carried out by the Cuban medical contingent in different countries around the world. "While the Brigade has been extensively involved in providing support to countries around the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work around the fight against global pandemics is not new to the Brigade."

MIRCO continued by stating: "Previously, the Brigade also worked to combat Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and provided support to the people of Haiti when they experienced a cholera epidemic in 2010. Namibia recognizes this as an ongoing commitment to consider health as a fundamental right and to provide support in emergency situations, with full knowledge of the risks posed by humanitarian crises to peace and development."

Similarly, the Namibian Foreign Ministry acknowledged Cuba's solidarity with a significant number of countries around the world, despite the economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the United States: "Cuba has shown global citizenship par excellence by embracing international solidarity despite the economic and financial blockade that severely restricts the country, and this makes the Brigade worthy of Namibia's nomination."

With this nomination, Namibia joins a long list of personalities, organizations, politicians, government institutions, and countries that have endorsed the Nobel Peace Prize award to Cuban health professionals.