Cuba Appoints Ambassador To the Eurasian Economic Union

This integration bloc accepted the Caribbean country as an "observer member" in December 2020.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Thursday appointed a permanent Ambassador to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The appointment was preceded by the acceptance of Cuba as an observer member on last Dec. 11, which proved that the country's application was positively received by the EEU countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin considered Cuba's designation a very positive development as it strengthens the ties of EEU countries with their traditional partners.

As an observer country, Cuba will take part in the EEU meetings and have access to official documents, but it cannot take part in the decision-making process. However, the new status represents a step forward in the Cuban integration with strategic partners.

Trade exchange between Cuba and UEE countries amounted to US$214.7 million in 2019. A year earlier, however, the bilateral trade reached US$417.5 million. Therefore, this new membership is expected to reverse this falling tendency.

Consequently, Cuba will take part in the next virtual meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council to be held on Feb. 5.

The diplomat chosen for the post is the current Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia.

