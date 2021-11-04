Book on the Operation to Save Evo's Life Presented in Argentina

The presentation will be attended by President Alberto Fernández, as well as former presidents of Bolivia and Ecuador, Evo Morales and Rafael Correa.

A book that recounts in detail the operation to remove former president Evo Morales from Bolivia after the coup d'état of November 2019, will be presented this Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Argentina.

"Evo: Operation Rescue. A geopolitical plot in 365 days" was written by the executive director of the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag), Spaniard Alfredo Serrano Mancilla.

The presentation will be attended by the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who wrote the prologue for Evo Morales, and the former President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

Former Bolivian vice-president Álvaro García Linera, who accompanied Evo when they left their country and were welcomed by Mexico, is also expected to attend.

Serrano Mancilla told local media that he was motivated by the purpose of disclosing details of the operation to get Evo out of his country alive, amid the persecution by the de facto authorities installed after the coup d'état carried out by the local right-wing and its allies abroad, among them the Organization of American States (OAS).

Dentro de un momento iniciará la presentación del libro "Evo: Operación Rescate", escrito por el autor, Alfredo Serrano, a quien agradecemos por todo su apoyo.

"In a moment the presentation of the book "Evo: Operation Rescue", written by the author, Alfredo Serrano, whom we thank for all his support, will begin. The event will be attended by Brother Álvaro García Linera, who arrived to join us, always a loyal companion."

In addition, the book provides details of his reception in Mexico and his subsequent political life, having spent 11 months in Argentina until he returned to Bolivia after the triumph of President Luis Arce in the elections of October 2020.

The author stated that the book had become a tribute to many good people, in many cases anonymous, who collaborated in different ways for this story to have a happy ending.

In the context of his visit to Buenos Aires and the presentation of this volume, Evo participated in the Fourth Meeting of Work and Culture, Challenges for the Popular Sectors in Argentina and the Patria Grande, among other activities.

According to media reports, during this forum, he told popular movements in resistance to count on unity, loyalty and discipline to avoid the failure of diverse transformation processes.