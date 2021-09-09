Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Welcomes Evo Morales Ayma

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received Thursday morning comrade Evo Morales Ayma, President of the Movement towards Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

During the fraternal meeting, they exchanged on the regional and international situation. The former president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia reiterated his solidarity with the Cuban people.

Díaz-Canel, for his part, thanked Evo for his messages of support and for the donation of food and medical supplies sent by the Bolivian government and people last August.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and @BrunoRguezP received MAS-IPSP President Evo Morales today. They discussed the current regional and international situation. @DiazCanelB expressed gratitude for the donation of food and medical supplies sent by Bolivia in August. pic.twitter.com/tBLXKYnE7r — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 9, 2021

The meeting was also attended by the member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.