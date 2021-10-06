Evo Morales Assures Bolivian People Will Defeat Coup Plotters

He denounced that the so-called civic leaders seek to destabilize the country and remain unpunished after violating Bolivians' human rights.

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales Ayma, denounced that the strike called by the local right-wing for October 10 and 11 constitute the revenge of the coup plotters against the popular sectors that defeated the coup d'état of 2019 at the polls, and said that the people would defeat them once again.

In messages spread through Twitter, the also president of the Movement Towards Socialism-People's Sovereignty Political Instrument (MAS-IPSP) categorized the organizers of that mobilization as "confessed coup plotters (who) seek impunity with threats and attacks against democracy."

In this sense, he said that instead of Unity Bloc, they should be called Impunity Bloc, since their real intention is that justice is not achieved concerning the human rights violations that occurred in the country in the context of the coup d'état during the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

Morales said that with the call to paralyze the nation, they are attacking the economy of the humble people and are seeking political clout that they have not been able to obtain through the electoral process.

Evo assured that the people would defeat these so-called civic leaders. The latter claim to defend democracy, but Morales said that popular organizations gathered around the People's General Staff closely follow the situation and remain mobilized.

El paro convocado por la derecha racista es un atentado contra la economía del pueblo humilde, una venganza de los golpistas contra nuestros hermanos que derrotaron al golpe con su voto. Como son golpistas confesos buscan impunidad con amenazas y atentados contra la democracia. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) October 5, 2021

"The strike called by the racist right-wing is an attack against the economy of the humble people, revenge of the coup perpetrators against our brothers and sisters who defeated the coup with their vote. As they are confessed coup perpetrators, they seek impunity with threats and attacks against democracy."

In other messages, the Bolivian leader reminded people to attend on Tuesday, October 12, in the city of Cochabamba, a massive concentration in defense of democracy, the cultural, democratic revolution, the Wiphala and the process of changes advanced by the Government of President Luis Arce.

Numerous workers, peasants, indigenous and youth organizations have expressed their intention to join this mass rally, which will take place in the San Sebastian square, starting at 10:00 local time.

On October 4, representatives of the right-wing held a meeting in Santa Cruz decided to call for a national strike, supposedly to protest against what they called unconstitutional laws and political persecution by the current administration.