Social Organizations Call for a National Strike in Peru

"We declared ourselves in a popular insurgency against the coup d'état planned and perpetrated by Congress," farmers and workers said.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the Agrarian and Rural Front of Peru (FARP), the National Assembly of the Peoples (ANP) and other social and political organizations called for a national strike in rejection of President Dina Boluarte and in Support for former President Pedro Castillo.

"We declared ourselves in a popular insurgency against the coup d'état planned and perpetrated by Congress, the leadership of the Armed Forces, the mainstream media, and the Judiciary, which acted as operators of economic groups," the FARP and ANP said.

"On Dec. 15, the working class across the country will take to the streets to demand the closure of Congress, general elections, and a new Constitution. All power to the people!" the CGTP said, calling for a large rally at Dos de Mayo Square in Lima in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian Congress will debate constitutional reform projects to advance the general elections. In order to be approved, however, those reforms require 87 votes in favor in two legislatures or 66 votes in favor and their ratification via referendum.

The social protests began after Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo, who announced the formation of an emergency government and the dissolution of Congress.

Today is the 7th day of protests in Peru. There are now major roadblocks across Peru. The scale of the protests continue to grow despite 7 people, mostly underage, being killed by police. The coup govt. greatly underestimated that people would fight back & defend Castillo.

On Wednesday President Dina Boluarte decreed a nationwide 30-day State of Emergency in an attempt to contain massive protests demanding her removal, the call for early elections, the dissolution of Congress, and the release of Castillo.

Despite the intense repression, Peruvians continue to protest. In the Cuzco region, citizens set fire to several facilities of the Municipality of Espinar. In this area, the people also confronted the police who were guarding the Antapaccay mine, entered the mining company's engine room, and set several vehicles on fire. No injuries have been reported from these events.

According to the National Human Rights Coordinator, repression has left eight people dead so far. Protests continue in the La Libertad, Arequipa, Lima, Cusco, and Cajamarca regions.