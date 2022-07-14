Bolton's Confessions Reveals Level of US Interference: Expert

The world knew about the U.S. interference in foreign countries in recent decades since the revelations of the diplomatic cables in 2010 by WikiLeaks website founded by Julian Assange.

The coup-planning confession of former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed the level of U.S. interference in other countries' domestic affairs, said Decio Machado, an international political analyst on Wednesday.

"What the statements of the former adviser to the former U.S. President Donald Trump reveal is something notorious and vox populi at the international level and we all reliably know the level of interference that the U.S. has done in Latin American countries," Machado said.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Bolton admitted that he has helped plot coups abroad. Machado, a geopolitical research coordinator, said the world has known about the U.S. interference in foreign countries in recent decades since the revelations of the diplomatic cables in 2010 by WikiLeaks website founded by Julian Assange.

"We have seen how the cables of the U.S. State Department themselves clarified the level of interference that U.S. diplomacy and U.S. interests have in the matters of national politics in different countries, which is obviously a violation of the norms of international law."

"We have seen many situations of this type throughout history and in recent years that we continue to see in Latin America," Machado pointed out, adding that "there is nothing new" in the statements made by Bolton.

Americans are forever mercenaries hell bent on destabilising and destroying democracy. According to John Bolton, former UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was "delighted" to freeze Venezuela's gold in support of US destabilisation efforts in planning the coup in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/KMm8Oss1k6 — Mfecane (@TendayiZinyama) July 14, 2022

"In any case, what it does show is the level of shamelessness that the Trump administration had at the time. In other words, his own advisers do not have the slightest shame in publicly expressing that they have been part of coup plots in different Latin American countries, which I believe not only in Venezuela," Machado said.

The attitude the United States adopts is "a reprehensible fact. Some governments have publicly rejected it, but this is a reality that exists and on which measures must be taken. It seems to me that the Latin American countries should have a joint position in the face of this reality," he added.

The United States has interfered in Latin American countries through the coups in Guatemala, the invasion of Granada and Panama, the 1973 coup against former Chilean President Salvador Allende, as well as the atrocities that were committed in the war in Iraq. In addition, there were more recent events involving the United States and even some attempts by it to destabilize governments like the one in Venezuela.