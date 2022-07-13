John Bolton Admits Implication in Plotting Coups Abroad

His admission corroborates that "anglo media platforms were pushing straight up propaganda for a U.S.-orchestrated coup in Venezuela," outlet BrasilWire commented.

During an interview with CNN journalist Jake Tapper, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton admitted that he personally participated in the overthrow of foreign governments and attempted coups.

The admission came when Bolton was debating with CNN's Jake Tapper if former U.S. President Donald Trump was capable of planning a coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Bolton said it would be a mistake to claim the former president orchestrated a "carefully planned coup d'etat" aimed at the Constitution.

"That's not the way Donald Trump does things," said Bolton. "It's rambling from one... idea to another. One plan that falls through, and another comes up."

Disputing with Bolton, the CNN anchor said, "one doesn't have to be brilliant to attempt a coup." "I disagree with that," Bolton said. "As somebody who has helped plan coup d'etat, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work."

Bolton: "the notion that Donald Trump was half as competent as the Venezuelan opposition is laughable" ������ This is a really low blow



The Venezuelan opposition in their coup attempt pic.twitter.com/fHuooXEOF1 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) July 13, 2022

Although Bolton did not want to give more details about Washington's illegal actions abroad, he did allude to the attempted coup against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in 2019.

In doing so, he insinuated that the right-wing opposition led by former lawmaker Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself president of Venezuela with the support of Washington, was incompetent in carrying out its destabilizing mission.

"Bolton's admission that he helped plan it corroborates allegations then that the Guardian, and other anglo media platforms, were pushing straight up propaganda for a U.S.-orchestrated coup in Venezuela," outlet BrasilWire commented.