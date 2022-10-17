Bolsonaro to Be Investigated for 'Apology of Pedophilia'

The far-right politician said that when he saw a group of Venezuelan teens, he "painted a climate," which is a Rio de Janeiro slang to refer to "having a climax."

On Monday, the group of jurists "Prerogatives" petitioned the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF) to initiate a criminal investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro for statements in which he refers to the sexuality of Venezuelan teenagers living in San Sebastian outside the Federal District.

Previously, in an interview to a podcast, Bolsonaro said that when he visited those teenagers he "painted a climate," which is a Rio de Janeiro slang to refer to "having a climax."

"I stopped the bike in a corner, took off my helmet, and looked at some girls, three, four, beautiful, 14 or 15 years old, arranged in a community on a Saturday... I painted a climate. 'Can I come into your house?' I went in. There were about 15 or 20 girls, getting ready. All Venezuelans," the Brazilian president said.

This scandal broke last week. Almost immediately, the Brazilian president turned to social networks to deny being a sex offender.

Votar contra Bolsonaro é votar contra a pedofilia, diz Xuxa: "obrigação"https://t.co/dovlfNdZwv — Brasil 247 (@brasil247) October 17, 2022

The meme says: "'Voting against Bolsonaro is voting against pedophilia', Xuxa says. 'It is an obligation'. 'I made a film and the Bolsonaristas accuse me of pedophilia. This man says he 'paints a climate' with a teenager. And what is that called?."

"The country's most important figure, the President of the Republic, publicly exposed minors, attributing acts of child prostitution to them," the Prerogative lawyers said, adding that Bolsonaro also violated the "Statute of the Child and the Teen."

"The verification and investigation of these events is necessary so that Brazilian society does not get used to minimizing absolutely atrocious events as if they were the usual behavior of a citizen, especially the President of the Republic."

“Bolsonaro's confession can be framed in various criminal types, which will be better understood during the investigations,” Senator Randolfe Rodrigues said.