'Bolsonaro Is the King of Fake News': Lula Da Silva

On Sunday night, Brazilian channel Bandeirantes organized the first face-to-face debate before the second round of the presidential elections between the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro.

During one of his speeches, Bolsonaro accused Lula da Silva of being a participant in "the greatest corruption in the history of humanity," using emotionally charged arguments but without presenting any evidence. In replying to such accusation, the Workers' Party leader stressed that Bolsonaro has consecrated himself as "the king of fake news and stupidity."

As a result of the dynamic prompted by the far-right politician, the debate turned into an exchange of accusations with tense moments, one of which arose when Bolsonaro tried to touch Lula's shoulder.

In an attempt to consolidate his voters, Bolsonaro also tried to link Lula with the drug gangs operating in the Rio de Janerio shantytowns, where the Workers' Party candidate campaigned in previous days. Lula recalled that Bolsonaro is the one who is linked to the paramilitary militias that were responsible for the murder of the Socialist Councilor Marielle Franco.

The Bolsonaro campaign spent R$140.000,00 yesterday on internet adds denying their candidate is a pedophile. Regardless of that, Bolsonaro should, 1) admit he lied or; 2) admit committing a crime of omission by not reporting the children's brothel he says he visited to the police pic.twitter.com/pQUzZ80y78 — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 17, 2022

When the confrontation subsided, the journalists tried to get the candidates to focus on issues such as education, COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, separation of powers, privatization of the oil company Petrobras, inflation control, and the regulation of fake news.

SOCIAL PROTECTION: Regarding the social issue, Lula recalled that his administrations promoted social inclusion policies, which allowed the generation of 22 million jobs, the increase in the minimum wage, and the creation of 18 universities. In contrast to this, Bolsonaro only inaugurated a university whose construction he started during the Dilma Rousseff administration.

The Workers' Party candidate also stressed that he will develop a progressive tax policy through which taxes will decrease for low-income groups and will increase for those with large fortunes.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC. Lula recalled that the current Brazilian President maintained a denialist attitude towards the coronavirus, minimized the role of science in dealing with the pandemic, mocked epidemiological prevention measures, and delayed the state response to COVID-19.

Over 685,000 people died because of the anti-vaccine beliefs embraced by Bolsonaro, who was offered vaccines by pharmaceutical companies but decided not to acquire them at the most distressing moments of the pandemic.

Trying to deny what had happened, Bolsonaro blamed governors of Brazilian states, arguing that they were the ones who hindered the purchase of oxygen and other medical supplies.

Another female journalist who's been a victim of insults, and death threats from the Bolsonaristas, Patricia Campos Mello asks about the excess of fake news. Bolsonaro brings up what he says are fake charges about his apology for pedophilia and accuses Lula of fake news. pic.twitter.com/aO9A7Zs0Zn — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 16, 2022

SECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE: In addressing citizen security issues, Lula stressed that his administration built five maximum security prisons, a figure that sharply contrasts with the ineffectiveness of Bolsonaro, who evaded answering the question of how many prisons he has built since he took office in 2019.

Lula pointed out that he has been the only Brazilian president who has entered a favela without a bulletproof vest and he did so because he believes in the people.

The Workers' Party candidate also recalled that he visited the Alemao Complex to interact with working men and women, whom the Brazilian elites treat as if they were criminals.

Regarding the options to revitalize the economy, Lula da Silva confirmed that he would encourage labor-intensive activities. Therefore, he stressed that Bolsonaro's intention to privatize large state-owned companies is a mistake.

ELECTORAL FORECAST. So far, all voting intention polls forecast that the Workers' Party candidate will emerge victorious in the second round of the Oct. 30 elections. In the first round, Lula obtained 48.4 percent of the votes, while Bolsonaro only obtained 43.2 percent.