Bolsonaro Was Under Medication When Faking News: His Lawyer

In today's appearance before police authorities, former President Jair Bolsonaro did not offer statements to the press.

On Wednesday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia to make statements about the attempted coup in Brazilia that occurred earlier this year.

Previously, the Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes said that his appearance "is an indispensable measure" to clarify what happened on January 8 when far-right activists stormed the headquarters of the executive, legislative and judicial branches in Brasilia.

These Bolsonaro supporters had been camped out for over two months in front of the barracks, demanding that the Army carry out a coup to "stop communism" and prevent Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva from assuming the Brazilian presidency.

On January 10, Bolsonaro posted messages on social networks through which he once again questioned the results of the 2022 presidential elections.

Tem de ouvir pra acreditar: o Fábio Wajngarten, que agora é advogado de Bolsonaro, disse que o ex-presidente postou fake news sobre o sistema eleitoral e atacando a democracia porque estava SOB EFEITO DE REMÉDIOS.



Sério, esta é a defesa deles. pic.twitter.com/jwz8srI2cx — William De Lucca (@delucca) April 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "You have to hear it to believe it: Fabio Wajngarten, who is now Bolsonaro's lawyer, said that the former President published fake news about the electoral system and attacked democracy because he was under the effect of drugs. Seriously, that is his defense argument."

In today's appearance before the police authorities, Bolsonaro did not offer statements to the press. Subsequently, however, local media copiously reported on the astonishing justifications that his lawyers used to defend this far-right politician.

Lawyer Paulo Bueno said that Bolsonaro was under the influence of medication when he posted "by mistake" a tweet questioning the validity of electronic voting machines. "So accidental was such post that he made no further comment and deleted it a short time later," he said.

“On the night of January 8, the President repudiated all the unfortunate events that occurred in Brasilia. Once the elections ended, he turned the political page. He faced a severe process of erysipelas and locked himself in the Palace. He did not receive anyone,” said Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's special adviser.

