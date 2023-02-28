Brazilian Top Court to Try Soldiers Involved in Attempted Coup

Army Commander Gen. Paiva agrees with Judge De Moraes' decision to keep investigating possible crimes committed by the military in the field of civil justice.

On Monday, Judge Alexandre de Moraes decided that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will try the military and police involved in the attempted coup that occurred on January 8.

He also authorized the Federal Police to open investigations into possible crimes committed by members of the Armed Forces and military police during the assault on the headquarters of the three branches in Brasilia, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023) tried to prevent Lula da Silva from assume the Presidency.

In justifying his decision, De Moraes clearly specified that the Federal Supreme Court and the Federal Police do have powers to judge the military and police involved in the latest attempt to destabilize Brazilian democracy.

In this regard, he pointed out that the "Military Justice" judges crimes that affect the very dignity of the Armed Forces as an institution but does not protect "the military person." Therefore, the Supreme Court will judge the crimes committed by the military.

Previously, the Federal Police had requested the Supreme Court to evaluate and recognize its investigative jurisdiction. The decision made by De Moraes was awaited with expectation by Brazilian public opinion, which had turned to show the notorious participation of the military in anti-democratic Bolsonarist movements.

During the investigations of the "Operation Against the Homeland" case, the Federal Police detected that members of the Army and the presidential guard had levels of participation in the coup attempt.

On Tuesday morning, the Brazilian media reported that Army Commander Gen. Tomas Paiva agrees with Judge De Moraes' decision to keep investigating possible crimes committed by the military in the field of civil justice.

Previously, this Brazilian general had already pointed out that the military involved in vandalism in Brazilia committed civil crimes and, therefore, must respond as civilians.