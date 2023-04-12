Bolsonarists Who Attempted a Coup to Go to Trial Next Week

On January 8, these far-right activists attacked and looted the headquarters of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches in Brasilia.

Between April 18 and 24, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) will hold virtual hearings as part of the trial against 100 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who took part in a coup attempt in Brasilia.

On January 8, these far-right activists attacked and looted the headquarters of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. They sought to promote a military intervention to overthrow President Lula da Silva, who had assumed power a week earlier.

The STF President Rosa Weber will determine if there are criminal actions against the 100 defendants. In the event that the complaints are accepted, Bolsonaro's supporters will become "defendants" and the judicial process will begin with the analysis of evidence. Subsequently, the judges will hear the statements of defense and prosecution witnesses.

In March, Judge Alexandre de Moraes completed the analysis of all the requests for release presented by those detained during the attempted coup and released 129 people because they did not represent "risks to the process and to society."

Beware of a false narrative spread on Twitter -using 2022 images from big agro financed Bolsonaro campaign rallies - that small farmers are protesting Lula's food policies. Most Brazilian small farmers don't own tractors, but big agro actors sponsored the Jan. 8 coup attempt+ pic.twitter.com/q2IgvwTrpg — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) April 10, 2023

However, the released right-wing activists use electronic anklets and cannot leave their region, travel abroad or use social networks. These precautionary measures are due to the fact that they must still respond before the Brazilian justice for other crimes, among which are "incitement to crime and criminal association."

Initially, during the attempted coup, the Federal Police detained 2,151 people, 745 of whom were immediately released because they were elderly, disabled, and women with children under 12 years of age.

Subsequently, most of the 1,406 Brazilians who continued to be detained were released after the judges analyzed their cases. Currently, only 86 are women and 208 men remain detained.