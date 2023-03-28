New Revelations About Saudi Arabian Jewels Hit Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro hid this third package of jewels in one of the houses owned by former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet.

On Tuesday, the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper revealed that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received other jewels from the Saudi Arabian government in addition to those two packages of luxurious gifts that are under investigation.

This third jewelery package is made up of a white gold, diamond Rolex watch, a Chopard pen, cufflinks, a ring, and an Islamic rosary. This information was revealed on the eve of Bolsonaro's trip from the United States to Brazil, which is scheduled for Thursday.

In reaction to the information, Bolsonaro's lawyers said that the assets were "duly registered, cataloged and included" in the Presidential archive, following the legislation in force.

According to Brazilian journalists, however, Bolsonaro received jewelry worth around US$100,000 during his official trip to Middle Eastern countries in 2019.

Upon returning from Saudi Arabia, the far-right politician added the lavish gifts to his personal heritage and took them with him when he left the Presidency in January 2023.

Já se pode decretar a PRISÃO PREVENTIVA de Bolsonaro, que roubou um conjunto com joias ainda mais valioso que os de antes!!



Continua um Rolex feito de diamantes sob medida pra serem retirados e vendidos separadamente (tem cara e forma de propina)!!



FALTAM 48 HORAS PRO BANDIDO… pic.twitter.com/IJla8Q8t8z — Thiago dos Reis ���� (@ThiagoResiste) March 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "Preventive detention can now be decreed against Bolsonaro, who stole a set of jewels even more valuable than the previous ones!! There is still a Rolex with diamonds manufactured so that the diamonds can be removed and sold separately. This is expensive and in the form of a bribe!! This bandit has 48 hours left."

The latest leaks also revealed that Bolsonaro hid this third package of jewels in one of the houses owned by former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet.

In 2021, the Saudi government also gave Bolsonaro and his wife two packages of valuable jewelry that were delivered to a delegation led by the then Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque.

Brazilian tax authorities seized a package of jewelry valued at US$3.2 million after a presidential adviser failed to declare it upon entering the country through Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport.

Through his emissaries, Bolsonaro tried to recover these jewels on several occasions before his term ended, but he failed to do so.

Another package of jewels, valued at around US$75,000, did manage to enter Brazilian territory and reach the hands of Bolsonaro, who also transferred it to his private collection.