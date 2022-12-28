Bolsonaro Might Leave for the US Before Lula's Inauguration

His absence will be very significant given that the ceremony is a ritual loaded with strong democratic symbolism in Brazil, a country that lived under a military dictatorship for decades.

On Wednesday, a publication in the Brazilian Official Gazette gave the first indications that President Jair Bolsonaro is planning to travel to the United States to avoid the inauguration ceremony of Lula da Silva on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

For days, Brazilian public opinion has been conjecturing about what the far-right politician will do. Bolsonaro has remained completely silent and practically isolated since his defeat in the presidential elections on October 30, which he has not yet publicly acknowledged.

In the Official Gazette, however, Institutional Security Minister Gen. Augusto Heleno published an authorization for presidential security personnel to travel to Miami between Dec. 28 and 29.

Some journalists are considering the possibility of Bolsonaro staying at the Mar-a-Lago complex, owned by former President Donald Trump, with whom the Brazilian politician has been in close contact for years.

Michelle já consultou especialista em Direito da Família para se separar de Bolsonaro, diz colunistahttps://t.co/Rx8eR2yyrM — Brasil 247 (@brasil247) December 27, 2022

The tweet reads: "Michelle already consulted a family lawyer to separate from Bolsonaro, says columnist.The First Lady's support for Damares Alves in the election to the Senate was the pivot of a marital crisis that went to the roof."

Other journalists say that he would stay at a friend's house in Orlando. So far, however, nothing has been commented on by his administration. Everything points to the fact that former Captain Bolsonaro will not hand over the presidential sash.

His deliberate absence will be very significant given that the inauguration ceremony is a ritual loaded with strong democratic symbolism in Brazil, a country that lived under a military dictatorship for decades.

While all this is happening, conservative businessmen, politicians and citizens, who refuse to acknowledge Bolsonaro's electoral defeat, remain active demanding a coup d'état to prevent Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency.

