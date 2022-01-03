Bolsonaro Is Hospitalized Due To Abdominal Problems

His popularity continues to plummet, though. According to opinion polls, most Brazilians want the Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva to be their next president.

In the early hours of Monday, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital due to an intestinal subocclusion.

Antonio de Vasconcellos Macedo, the director of the presidential medical team, said that he is stable and receiving adequate treatment. However, there is no forecast on when Bolsonaro could be discharged.

"I will be doing more tests for possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region," the far-right politician tweeted, recalling that he began to feel unwell after lunch on Sunday.

Bolsonaro's health problems are a consequence of the attack on September 6, 2018, when he was stabbed in the abdomen during the presidential election campaign.

The aggressor was arrested immediately after the attack, but he was declared unimpeachable because he was a person with mental problems. So far, this attack has caused Bolsonaro four surgeries, the last of which occurred in July 2021.

The tweet reads, "The Workers' Party (PT) requests a criminal investigation against Bolsonaro for abandoning the National Immunization Program (NIP)." The request was presented by the leader of the bench, Reginaldo Lopes, lawmaker for the state of Minas Gerais. Under the direction of Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the NIP has remained uncoordinated for over 5 months." The image on the wall reads, "Vaccine in the arm."

Bolsonaro’s presidential term began on January 1, 2019 and will end on December 31, 2022. However, he intends to seek re-election on October 2.

According to most opinion polls, Bolsonaro is far from being able to achieve his dreams as the overwhelming majority of Brazilians prefer the return of Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party leader who served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2011, which was the period of greatest economic growth in this country during the last decades.

In his end-of-year message, Bolsonaro reaffirmed opinions that are generating so much rejection. Among them is the minimization of the pandemic and the rejection of "any restrictions" for those who do not want to be vaccinated. The current Brazilian president also ratified that he will never be vaccinated against COVID-19.