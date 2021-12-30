Bolsonaro Shows Contempt for Human Life: Bahia Governor Says

The Far-right president is on vacation on the beach while hundreds of thousands of people suffer the consequences of the floods in the Brazilian northeast.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro rejected the humanitarian relief offered by Argentina for the cities affected by the rains and floods in the state of Bahia.

Through a press release, the Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed that the federal government has sufficient resources to address the problems caused by the ongoing natural disaster.

Nevertheless, it also admitted that "in case of an aggravation of the situation that requires additional assistance, the Brazilian government might come to accept the Argentine offer of support from the White Helmets Commission, whose work is widely recognized."

Previously, Bahia Governor Rui Costa requested authorization from the federal government to receive international assistance for the municipalities. The Argentine government, led by President Alberto Fernandez, offered to send both humanitarian aid for the victims and professionals in the areas of water, sanitation, logistics, and psychosocial support.

Não tem como comparar o Bolsonaro a Lula, Dilma e FHC. Até o Temer é mais humano que Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Trata-se do Presidente que é um Fascista de carteirinha, um psicopata nato! https://t.co/lC9gsoTQhV — Paulo Almeida (@DarkHoward) December 30, 2021

The tweet reads, "There is no way to compare Bolsonaro with Lula, Dilma, and Fernando Henrique Cardoso. Even Temer is more human than Jair Messias Bolsonaro. It is the President, who is a fascist with a license, a born psychopath! Wolf's mouth." The video shows images of then President Lula da Silva touring Bahia in 2010. The meme reads, "Just watch and compare. This is the difference between having someone in the Presidency who cares about the people and having Jair..."

While the federal government has sent aid and funds to Bahia, Brazilians are strongly criticizing Bolsonaro, a far-right politician who has not interrupted his vacation in Santa Catarina while thousands of families are dealing with the natural disaster.

So far, the rains and floods in the Brazilian northeast have caused at least 24 people dead, 629,398 citizens directly affected, and 91,258 displaced people, according to the Superintendency of Defense and Civil Protection (SUDEC).

"Bolsonaro shows contempt for human life... he does not show any feelings regarding the pain of others," Bahia governor said, recalling that during his seven years at the helm of his state he has never seen so much material and human tragedy.