Heavy Rains Cause Destruction In Northeast Brazil

"The scene of destruction is impressive. There are craters. It looks like a war," Bahia Governor Costa said, adding that the waters penetrated the cities because two dams gave way.

On Tuesday, the Governor of Bahia Rui Costa announced that the death toll due to the rains and floods in his state rose to 21.

The most recent victim is a 19-year-old man who drowned while trying to cross a strong stream in a flooded area of ​​Ilheus City, according to a report from the Civil Defense. So far, some 470,000 people have been affected by the floods. Over 77,000 of them had to be evacuated from their homes in 72 municipalities that were left under water.

Currently, Bahia firefighters are monitoring at least ten dams that present risk of failure due to the increase in normal levels.

In other parts of the northeast, the federal government and subnational governments are collaborating to continue the rescue of people through joint operations with helicopters and boats.

At least 40 state highways were interrupted or damaged as a result of the rains. President Jair Bolsonaro signed an extraordinary decree to finance the repair of federal highways destroyed by the floods.

Since November, the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais are experiencing the strongest rainy season in the last 32 years.