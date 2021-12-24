'Bolsonaro Is a Psychopath': Lula Da Silva Says

“Brazil will smile again. We'll prove it is possible to guarantee breakfast, lunch and dinner for everyone... We have done it before,” the Workers' Party leader said

Brazil's former President Lula da Silva promised to repair the country and rid it of the “hate crisis” prompted by President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he described as a “psychopath”.

"If we win the elections, we will dedicate every minute, every hour, every week to repairing this country," said the leader of the Workers' Party (PT), in a meeting with homeless people and waste pickers in Sao Paulo.

Although he has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the presidency, Lula is visiting towns and meeting with social groups with a view to the elections to be held on Oct. 2, 2022, the day when the Brazilian workers hope to leave behind the nightmare of Bolsonarismo.

“I am the only candidate who cannot lie because I have a legacy. I can't do less than I did,” said the former mechanical turner, who ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

Lula warned that "2022 fight will be tough" because the elites will play a "dirty game" against the Brazilian left to try to stay in power through Bolsonaro or his replacements. So far, however, 2021 has been a good year for the PT leader as the Supreme Court (SC) overturned two convictions for corruption with which the status quo kept him in prison for 580 days. The SC decisions allowed Lula to regain his political rights.

All voting intention polls also favor him. Currently, Lula has over 40 percent of citizen support, while Bolsonaro barely reaches 20 percent. Another right-wing candidate, Sergio Moro, the judge who served as an instrument to put Lula in jail, has 10 percent of the preferences.

“Brazil will smile again. We will prove it is possible to guarantee breakfast, lunch and dinner for everyone... Together we can change this country. We have done it before,” the PT leader said in reference to his two presidential terms, during which he managed to lift 30 million people out of poverty and Brazil experienced a climate of economic prosperity.

