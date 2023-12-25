Bolivia's Heritage is Stability, Certainty and Hope: Arce

President Arce vowed to work towards a country with better and greater opportunities for everyone.

On Sunday, President Luis Arce emphasized that the collective effort of all citizens has enabled the recovery of stability, certainty, and hope as the heritage of the Bolivian people.

"Thank you for putting your shoulder and heart into the well-being of our homeland... While this is a time of gathering, it is also a moment for deep reflection and solidarity, which invites us to understand and embrace the needs of others," he said.

"It is crucial that we continue working together to eradicate poverty in all its dimensions, closing economic and social gaps," Arce pointed out, stressing the importance of "continuing to grow, redistribute, and integrate the economic with the social."

"Stability, certainty, and hope are the heritage of the Bolivian people," he added, recalling that his administration focuses efforts on consolidating an import-substitution industrialization policy, which is a fundamental pillar of the Bolivian economic model.

#BTVInforma �� | ���� El presidente Luis Arce brinda un mensaje a las familias bolivianas por Navidad.https://t.co/2JCgV1pPS6 — Bolivia tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) December 25, 2023

The text reads, "President Luis Arce gives a Christmas message to Bolivian families."

"Thanks to this policy, we will build a broad and diversified economy, addressing the structural problems of the economy comprehensively and focusing on production," Arce said.

The Bolivian president wished his compatriots to regain energy during the festivities "so that in 2024, we can face the challenges that arise and once again emerge successfully in peace, with respect, solidarity, complementarity, and commitment to collective well-being."

"Our government will continue working tirelessly as if it were the first day we assumed the mandate of the people, with the same strength, conviction, and commitment to serve our country in pursuit of better days," he said.

Arce vowed to work with the aim of advancing towards "a Bolivia with better and greater opportunities for everyone, always prioritizing the most vulnerable groups."