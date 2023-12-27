Bolivian Coup Leader Añez Could Spend 20 Years in Prison

Previously, Jeanine Añez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the "Coup II" case.

On Tuesday, the Bolivian Prosecutor's Office formally accused eight citizens in the "Coup I" case, which revolves around the acts of terrorism that occurred during the 2019 coup against then-President Evo Morales.

Prosecutor Omar Mejillones charged Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, former Defense Minister Luis Fernando Lopez, former military chief William Kaliman, and former police chief Yuri Calderon as the perpetrators.

Accused as accomplices were the coup-based regime leader Jeanine Añez, far-right activist Marco Antonio Pumari, former inspector of the Armed Forces Jorge Fernandez, and former military chief Carlos Orellana.

After three years of investigations, the Bolivian Prosecutor's Office compiled 133 documentary pieces of evidence and 131 witness statements to support its accusation.

Mass was held tonight at the shrine to the 11 victims of the Sacaba massacre a month ago in Bolivia. Organizers, who shut down half of the highway, promised to hold mass there again every single month until there's justice for their friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BgMLibsQSf — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) December 17, 2019

Among the case evidence are bank records showing Camacho transferring money to move people from La Paz to Santa Cruz during the 2019 coup. The Prosecutor's Office has also a technical report on phone call exchanges between Camacho, Lopez, and Kaliman.

Since Dec. 2022, Santa Cruz Governor has been in preventive detention in the Chonchocoro high-security prison for this case and other ongoing proceedings against him.

In the "Coup I" case, the accused face charges such as criminal association, misuse of public goods and services, and public incitement to commit crimes.

In connection with this case, Alvaro Coimbra and Rodrigo Guzman, who were ministers during the U.S.-backed interim government (2019-2020), were sentenced to two years in prison.

Previously, former Senate president Añez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the "Coup II" case, where she was accused of illegally placing herself in the presidential succession line in 2019 when she self-proclaimed "Interim President."