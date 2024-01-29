Climate Activists Hurl Soup on Da Vinci's Mona Lisa

Leonardo's masterpiece did not suffer any damage since it was protected by a glass sheet.

On Sunday, Riposte Alimentaire activists threw cans of soup on La Gioconda at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, however, did not suffer any damage because it has been protected by a sheet of glass since 2005.

The activists carried out this performance to draw attention to the damage that the capitalist agro-industrial system causes to people and the planet.

The two women, who were filmed during an action that lasted almost two minutes, threw the orange soup and quickly passed under the wooden barriers that surround the painting.

"What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food? Our agricultural system is sick," one of the activists shouted as she raised her fist.

The text reads, "Through non-violent action, Sasha (24) and Marie-Juliette (63) demand the establishment of sustainable food social security."

Quickly, employees of the Louvre, the most visited museum on the planet, placed black panels to prevent the public from filming the scene. The Salle des Etats where Da Vinci's masterpiece is located was evacuated to begin cleaning tasks.

La Gioconda, which is undoubtedly the most famous canvas in the world, was the subject of another similar symbolic attack in May 2022 when a person threw a cake at it.

The performance of Riposte Alimentaire coincides with the revolt of French farmers, who for days have blocked hundreds of kilometers of roads to demand better wages, fewer environmental standards and more protectionism.

“Along with Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, Riposte Alimentaire is a member of the A22 umbrella movement, a collection of protest organizations operating in 12 countries,” SK POP explained, adding that the Louvre Museum incident resulted from a "new campaign" demanding the establishment of sustainable food social security.

“The Riposte Alimentaire group defines itself as a collective devoted to promoting action on climate change and sustainable agriculture. The organization said that the French government is not honoring its climate pledges.”

“They have further demanded the establishing of a healthcare system analogous to France's state-sponsored healthcare system to improve people's access to food while giving farmers a proper income,” SK POP reported.