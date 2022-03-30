Bolivia: Luis Arce Calls for Unity on Anniversary of MAS-IPSP

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, made a call for unity on Wednesday on the 27th anniversary of the Movement Towards Socialism - Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

During the commemorative ceremony, attended by Evo Morales, the former president called on the people to defend the current administration.

The commemorative act concentrated on the 6 de Agosto avenue in Oruro, where the Bolivian president said: "Unity is a requirement, sisters and brothers, unity of the instrument, unity of our social organizations, unity of the Bolivian people with our political instrument."

The president of the plurinational State affirmed that the victory in the elections held two years ago was marked by the unity of all brothers and sisters, the unity of the Political Instrument, the unity of the social organizations.

At the same time, Arce called on the Bolivian people to trust the current administration, which has the political will to fulfill the desires and aspirations of the great majorities through the enforcement of its mandate.

LAS LECCIONES DE ORURO



La multitudinaria concentración realizada ayer en Oruro para festejar el 27 aniversario del Movimiento al Socialismo - Instrumento Político por la Soberanía de los Pueblos (MAS-IPSP), ha sido una nueva demostración de la vitalidad de este movimiento p… pic.twitter.com/xJp73dY8TA — Escuela Socialista Comunitaria (@escuelanfp) March 30, 2022

The president published on his official Twitter account on the occasion of the date: "With unity, we recovered democracy for Bolivia, and now, united, we are advancing in health, education, and we are recovering our economy. We are a political instrument at the service of the Bolivian people. Long live MAS-IPSP!".

On the other hand, former President Evo Morales, who was present at the celebration, said: "Sisters and brothers, these are times of reflection, these are times of unity and this rally is the best response."

At the same time, Morales called on the people to defend their government in light of the divisive acts of the opposition. In this respect, he said: "If they continue to bother us, we will take to the streets at any time to defend our revolution and our national government."