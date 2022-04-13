Bolivia Requests Recognition of Sovereignty Over Silala

Bolivia asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday to recognize its sovereignty on the artificial canals and mechanisms for drainage of the Silala River.

Roberto Calzadilla, Bolivia's ambassador to the Netherlands and agent before the ICJ, requested the court to recognize his country's sovereignty over the artificial canals and drainage mechanisms of the Silala River placed in Bolivian territory.

As for his second and final participation in the round of oral arguments on the case, the agent said that the ICJ is also being asked to recognize that Bolivia has jurisdiction to make decisions on the maintenance of such artificial structures.

During Chile's second round of arguments that took place last Monday, Klein Kranenberg, Laurence Boisson, and, its agent Ximena Fuentes addressed the issue. They said that no impediment would be placed in the way of Bolivia's future use of the waters of the Silala based on the principle of equitable and reasonable use.



The disagreements between the parties involved, in fact, the understanding and implementation of the principle of equitable and reasonable use together with the associated obligations regarding information exchange and advance notice, Boisson said.

�� El embajador de #Bolivia en los Países Bajos y Agente ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia, Roberto Calzadilla, se pronuncia respecto a la participación del país en la segunda ronda de alegatos orales en la #CIJ por el caso de las Aguas del Silala.

➡️https://t.co/3RbbIivIOP — Periódico Ahora El Pueblo (@ahora_elpueblo) April 13, 2022

The official went on to say that the uses of these waters go back to the early 20th century, with Bolivia having never disputed Chile's uses, adding that Bolivia also used them during the same period by granting a concession.

The Chilean defense requested the ICJ to rule that Bolivia is responsible for preventing and containing contamination and any other form of damage to Chile caused by its operations near the Silala River.