Bolivia: Hearing Against Ánez Is Suspended Until April 4

On Monday, the beginning of the oral trial was marked by tension, shouting, and technical failures.

On Monday, the First Anticorruption Sentencing Court of La Paz decided to suspend the start of the oral trial against the former de facto president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, for the case known as "Coup d'Etat II" until April 4.

Áñez became unwell this Monday during the hearing before the start of the first trial. She is in court for the role she played in the coup against former President Evo Morales and in which the prosecution has requested the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison against her.

According to her relatives, the health crisis of the former de facto president was verified by the medical staff of the Miraflores prison. Groups gathered near the Miraflores prison to demand the maximum sentence against the former president.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice indicated that the accused and her team of lawyers interfered in the hearing via virtual means to meddle with the process intentionally. "They reflect an obstructive attitude and contrary to the constitutional right to have judicial decisions within a reasonable period of time and without delay," the ministry said.

The court also declared four defendants in absentia: former Armed Forces commander Williams Kaliman, former commander Jorge Fernández, former Armed Forces chief Sergio Orellana, and former police commander Yuri Calderón.

Áñez was charged for alleged irregular acts in her capacity as a senator before taking office in November 2019. She was accused of the crimes of resolutions contrary to the Constitution and breach of duties.