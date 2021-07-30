Bolivian Government Will Deliver Land Titles to Small Farmers

The Bolivian government will deliver land titles to its peasants on the occasion of the Day of the Agrarian, Productive and Community Revolution, reported on Thursday the Minister of Rural Development, Remmy Gonzáles.

This celebration will take place on August 2, and according to the minister, at that time a list of decrees will also be prepared that will benefit all producers of the Andean-Amazonian nation.

He explained that this important date is a celebration of the small, medium and large-scale producers of Bolivia, who not only strive to supply the national population with food, but also export surpluses.

El ministro de Desarrollo Rural, Remmy Gonzales, anunció la celebración del Día de la “Revolución Agraria, Productiva y Comunitaria”, a realizarse este lunes 2 de agosto en el estadio Municipal de San Julián en #SantaCruz.

Lea la nota aquí ⬇️https://t.co/ayYPu4x2P1 — Bolivia tv Oficial (@Canal_BoliviaTV) July 29, 2021

"The Minister of Rural Development, Remmy Gonzales, announced the celebration of the "Agrarian, Productive and Community Revolution" Day, to be held this Monday, August 2 at the San Julián Municipal Stadium in #SantaCruz."



The commemoration for the Day of the Agrarian, Productive and Community Revolution in the South American country will be in the municipality of San Julián in the department of Santa Cruz, and President Luis Arce is expected to attend.

According to local media, among the organizations that will be present at the celebrations are the Single Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers and the Trade Union Confederation of Intercultural Communities Native to Bolivia, among others.