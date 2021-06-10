Bolivia Reaches a $430 Million Agricultural Trade Surplus

The increase in export volumes and values shows that there is more agricultural investment and productivity.

The Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade (IBCE) Manager Gary Rodriguez announced that his county's agribusiness sector had a US$430 million trade surplus in the first four months of this year, which represents an increase of almost double compared to the same period in 2019.

Rodriguez explained that high international prices allowed agribusiness exports to grow by 49 percent.

In terms of volume, the Bolivian agricultural exports grew by 11 percent. "That means there is more agricultural investment, reinvestment, and productivity," he pointed out.

Despite restrictions, quarantines, and increase in logistics costs for producers, food imports only fell 4 percent in value and 9 percent in volume, he added.

The IBCE manager stated that agro-exports are the way out of the pandemic-induced economic crisis because they can prompt investments and generate jobs in this Andean country. He also remarked that most of Bolivian agriculture comprises small producers and called for greater dialogue between the public and private sectors. "The world can stop doing mining, hydrocarbons, or tourism, but it cannot stop eating. Someone has to produce food," he stressed.