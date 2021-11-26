Bolivian Government Projects 5.1% Economic Growth for 2022

The General State Budget (PGE) 2022 foresees a 25 percent increase in public investment for next year.

The government of Bolivian President Luis Arce presented on Thursday its general budget for 2022, whose goals contemplate a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.1 percent.

At a press conference, the Minister of Economy and Public Finance, Marcelo Montenegro, indicated that the General State Budget (PGE) 2022, also provides for an increase in public investment by 25 percent for next year.

The Bolivian official indicated that economic growth of 4.1 percent is expected to be achieved this year, which is about to conclude.

Montenegro added that by 2022 it is expected to reach an inflation rate of 3.4 percent and a fiscal result with a lower deficit than projected in 2021 of -9.7 to -8.0 percent.

Tax collection is expected to increase by 12.1 percent, which would go from 45 trillion Bolivianos (about US$ 6.52 billion) in 2021 to 50 trillion (US$ 7.24 billion) by 2022.

The minister emphasized that "public investment will increase from $4.01 billion to $5.01 billion dollars, an increase of 25 percent, which will be an important effort, 43 percent of which will be financed with external resources and 57 percent with internal resources."