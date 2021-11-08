Bolivia: Right-Wing Strike Is Rejected by Popular Organizations

The Santa Cruz-based opposition called for new protests to reject President Luis Arce's law against money laundering and terrorism financing.

On Sunday, Bolivian unions, farmers federations, and Indigenous organizations rejected the call for a national strike made by right-wing organizations such as the Santa Cruz Committee and the Democracy National Council (CONADE).

"We will work as usual ... any stoppage attempt affects our activities at a time when we are emerging from a drastic economic crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Tarija's Union Force (FG) Spokesperson Ramiro Marca said and explained that informal workers get their income is on a daily basis, which means that "a day without work is a day without food."

The Potosi Farmer Federation President Mario Mamani stated that his comrades will work as usual and criticized politicians such as Fernando Camacho for using some social organizations to advance personal goals.

Although the Santa Cruz Urban Transport Union does not agree with some of the Bolivian President Luis Arce's policies, it will continue to provide its service to the public. The El Alto Andean Drivers Federation will not join the right-wing strike either.



Tonight I had the huge honour of meeting the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce.



He led his people in defeating an attempt to overthrow Bolivian democracy and now stands up for climate justice and socialism on the world's stage. #EstamosSaliendoAdelante pic.twitter.com/izr0eEL6Vp — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) November 2, 2021

In Santa Cruz, some 2,000 farmers announced they are ready to unblock the roads and protect workers if necessary. The Federation of Indigenous Peasant Women "Bartolina Sisa" also expressed its opposition to the current attempt to overthrow President Arce.

Besides calling the right-wing demonstrations a political stunt, the Bolivian University Confederation President Max Mendoza announced public universities will continue to function normally on Monday.

Since Oct., the Bolivian opposition has called for protests against the Arce administration's Law 1386, arguing that this instrument against money laundering and terrorism financing will lead to the installation of an authoritarian regime.