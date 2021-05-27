Bolivia Reports 5.3-Percent Economic Growth in 2021

The Bolivian economy shows signs of reanimation, having grown 5.3 percent in the first four months of 2021.

Bolivia reported an equilibrium in the trade balance, and exports exceeded imports, according to the Minister's statements on the Bolivian TV. "Several sectors are advancing and driving the increase in financial activities, including mining, construction, and telecommunications," Montenegro said.

He explained the measures adopted by the government to reanimate the national economy, such as the Hunger Bonus, the refund of the RE-IVA (Value Added Tax Cash Reimbursement Regime), and credits for producers.

According to the government, the Bolivian economy grows 5.3% in the first four months of the year https://t.co/xzKFDLdqI7 via @circleboom — Bolivia Económica (@BolEconomica) May 27, 2021

The coup regime led by Jeanine Añez did not pay the debts for works that had already been completed, which affected businesspeople, Montenegro said. "However, we are paying now those in the conclusive phase to create jobs and finish them for the benefit of the population," the minister said.

Since the campaign prior to the elections on October 18, 2020, then Presidential Candidate Luis Arce stated that he would work tirelessly to rebuild the Bolivian economy, fight the Covid-19 pandemic and recover democracy.

After being sworn in as president in November 2020, Arce particularly supported a strategy to advance financially, with the return to a fairer and inclusive social community order among its priorities.