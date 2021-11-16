President Arce: Bolivia Will Prevent Another US-Backed Coup

On Saturday, November 13, the Government of the Andean country, via a communiqué, alerted the international community about the development of a “destabilization process.”

President Luis Arce has vowed to defend the country from another Washington-backed coup as thousands rallied against violence from fascist opposition groups across the country. Speaking in the capital La Paz on Wednesday, he said: "We are not going to allow them to do what they did in 2019."

He was referring to the overthrow of then-president Evo Morales, who was ousted as US-backed opposition groups and institutions, including the Organization of American States, made unfounded allegations of election fraud. But his Movement Towards Socialism won a landslide victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections just a year later.

At present, according to the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG), 54.6 % of Bolivians approve of the management of current President Luis Arce. The survey carried out between October 18 and November 10 indicates that 36.7% of this group considers the administration good and 17.9% very good.

"We are going to defend our process. We beat them in the ballot box … but what they couldn't win in the ballot box they want to tear away from us with mobilizations in which they pay people," he said.

La Paz, Bolivia, rallied today to oppose the outbreak of violence from fascist opposition groups in Potosí. Bolivians are calling for a crackdown on the far-right. pic.twitter.com/5LJd5d26v6 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 10, 2021



Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, 51.7 % considered the vaccination plan good, and 24.4 % very good.

Likewise, regarding the reactivation of the economy, the results show that 43.5 % consider that the situation will improve in the medium term and 18.4 % believe that it will be in a short time.

Fascist extremists are refusing to accept the election results in Bolivia, and have resorted to violence.



President-elect Luis Arce of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party was just attacked with dynamite at the party's headquartershttps://t.co/Im3Cd3lk3F — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 6, 2020



Celag also asked about the calls for blockades by the right-wing civic committees and their refusal to dialogue. 56.8 % believe that the opposition sectors intend to consolidate a new coup d'état that could stop the economic reactivation.

In relation to this, 60 % have a bad image of one of the main promoters of destabilization, co-participant of the 2019 coup, Fernando Camacho. Bolivian trade unions and social movements rejected a bid by right-wing opposition forces who called for national strike action and anti-government rallies on Tuesday.

It is undertaken by some groups and sectors aimed at the country's right to repeat the scenario of the coup d'état of 2019. Yesterday they gave continuity to the destabilizing actions in Santa Cruz.

Recently, a farmworker was killed in Potosí as he was attacked by a mob mobilized by the far-right Civic Committee.