Bolivian Government Delivers 400 Tons of Aid to Affected Families

On Wednesday, the government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia delivered some 400 tons of humanitarian aid to families affected by the intense rainfall of recent weeks.

In the words of the Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, "Some 400 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered, with an investment of more than three million Bolivians, taking into account that heavy machinery is being moved in different municipalities and delivering gabion mesh. It is part of the first response to events".

The intense rains caused landslides, overflowing rivers, floods and other disasters in different regions of Bolivia, especially in La Paz and Pando, departments that are in national emergency.

Some 61,909 families were affected and 24,065 affected, making a total of 85,974 wounded homes.

The text reads,Rains left 85,974 affected families, government delivered 400 tons of humanitarian aid.

On the other hand, a total of 1,328 homes are affected and 947 completely destroyed, in addition, the rains left 52 dead and 5 missing.

During the heavy rainfall, the Bolivian government mobilized 4,251 soldiers from 40 units, members of the Joint Response Command to Adverse Events of the Armed Forces