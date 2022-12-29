Bolivian Conservatives Set Fire to Buildings in Santa Cruz

Governor Luis Fernando Camacho's supporters set fire to the Santa Cruz Prosecutor's Office, the Directorate of Support for the Prevention of Drug Consumption, and other public buildings.

On Wednesday, the residence of Public Works Minister Edgar Montaño, six public buildings, and dozens of cars were set on fire by far-right militants who support Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, who was detained for investigations in the "Coup I" case.

"The Cruceñista Youth Union and people related to Camacho burned my home, threatening the integrity and security of my family," Minister Montaño denounced, recalling that this is the second attack against his residence since 2019.

After setting fire to the wall and gate of Montaño's residence, the far-right militants ransacked it and attacked the residents who were trying to control the fire.

Camacho's supporters set fire to the Santa Cruz Prosecutor's Office, the Directorate of Support for the Prevention of Drug Consumption, the Civil Registry Service, the National Tax Service, and other institutions. They also launched firecrackers towards the Palace of Justice.



Groups linked to Fernando Camacho violently entered the Viru Viru airport and stormed the tarmac in Santa Cruz this afternoon. For the past two years, they've tried to ally with police and military with eyes on a new coup. Now they're attacking security forces. pic.twitter.com/OQDe9RLikZ — Camila (@camilapress) December 28, 2022

Three women and two men were arrested after the attacks on the Cochabamba Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

“These people were taken to the offices of the Special Force to Fight Crime. An investigation has begun for the destruction and deterioration of state property and public incitement to commit crimes," said Nuria Gonzales, the Cochabamba prosecutor.

Currently, Camacho remains detained in La Paz City awaiting the precautionary hearing related to acts of violence that left over 30 dead during the 2019 coup d'état.