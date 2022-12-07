Latin American Leaders Reject Sentence Against Fernandez

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner had denounced that the accusations against her were part of a lawfare aimed at removing her from political life.

On Tuesday, the Federal Oral Court 2 sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner to 6 years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for the crime of fraudulent administration of public funds in the concession of road works.

Since 2019, the leftist leader had denounced that the accusations against her were part of a lawfare aimed at removing her from Argentine political life.

For this, right-wing economic elites and judges had colluded to configure a sentence that had already been ready for a long time, violating constitutional guarantees and legal procedures. Her conviction immediately triggered supportive reactions from Latin American leaders.

One of the first to reject the sentence was the Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. He asserted that judges serving "the circles of power" sentenced an innocent person, who had been stigmatized through the mainstream media.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated his nation's rejection of "politically motivated judicial processes" and showed his support for the Argentine vice president against the media harassment she has suffered.

Tremendo discurso de Cristina Fernández contra la persecución política que padece mediante el Lawfare (Guerra Judicial). El objetivo es prohibirle ser la candidata a las elecciones presidenciales en Argentina en 2023.pic.twitter.com/6vTLyWbAMU — Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon) December 7, 2022

The tweet reads, "Tremendous speech by Cristina Fernandez against the political persecution she suffers through lawfare. The objective is to prohibit her from being the candidate for the Argentine presidential elections in 2023."

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his widest solidarity with Cristina Fernandez. "I have no doubt that she is a victim of right-wing political vendetta and anti-democratic vileness," he pointed out.

Hounduran President Xiomara Castro expressed her support for Cristina and recalled that "she is now facing the Lawfare attack after surviving a failed attack against her. The truth and the will of the Argentine people will prevail."

"From Bolivia, our solidarity with sister Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner whom they are trying to ban from political life with an unjust sentence. We are sure that the truth will prevail over any attack against the dignity of the people and democracy", President Luis Arce said.

A few weeks ago, a Nazi tried to murder Argentina's VP Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK)



Now the corrupt judicial system (backed by the right-wing oligarch-owned media) is using bogus corruption charges to prevent CFK from running in the 2023 electionshttps://t.co/ft70XekZye — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 6, 2022

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Ayma rejected the "judicial coup" that seeks to end the political rights of the Argentine vice president: "After failing in an attempt to assassinate her, they are now trying to eliminate her politically," he stressed.

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rouseff highlighted the courage with which Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner faced the media and judicial attack against her.

"As Gabriel Garcia Marquez would have said, the sentencing of Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner is the end of a long-prepared and announced persecution. It is a new conspiracy by the Argentine factual powers against those who interfered with their political aspirations. The same happened with Lula. They won't win!," former Colombian President Ernesto Samper said.

