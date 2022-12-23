Bolivian President Highlights the Country’s Economic Stability

During the launching ceremony of the Storage Capacity Increase Project at the Palmasola Plant, in the department of Santa Cruz, Arce referred to the favorable standards of the Bolivian economy, stating that the country expects to break export records this year.

According to the President, the country's positive economic outlook is validated by the data handled and highlighted by international organizations, whose figures "clearly indicate that Bolivia will be the second country in the world with the lowest inflation."

Noting Bolivia's economic stability, with "the lowest inflation in the region," Arce said that for this year "everything points to the fact that we are going to beat all the country's export records."

In the world scenario, Bolivia occupies a prominent place since "we are the second-best economy in the world in terms of economic stability," Arce said that the national government aims for future economic growth to be sharper and more favorable for all.

Iniciamos operaciones del proyecto de Incremento de la Capacidad de Almacenaje de combustibles líquidos de la Planta Palmasola. Con esto, damos tranquilidad en el abastecimiento de gasolina y diésel a nuestras hermanas y hermanos agropecuarios y a la población de #SantaCruz. pic.twitter.com/6iVbtI0rzs — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) December 23, 2022

We started operations of the project to increase the storage capacity of liquid fuels at the Palmasola Plant. With this, we provide peace of mind in the supply of gasoline and diesel to our agricultural brothers and sisters and to the population of Santa Cruz.

On the occasion, the Bolivian President brought up the situation of other countries in the region. In this sense, Arce referred to the inflationary situation in Chile, pointing out that although traditionally "very stable," inflation has reached 13 percent.

Arce said that with the project to increase the liquid fuels storage capacity of the Palmasola Plant, greater quantities of gasoline and diesel can be stored, contributing to satisfying Sant Cruz's domestic demand.