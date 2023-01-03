Bolivian Pro-Coup Groups Attack Again Against Police Facilities

Officers responded to the attack using tear gas to disperse the protesters and prevent the burning of the police headquarters.

On Monday night, the Cruceñista Youth Union (UJC) and other far-right groups that support Governor Fernando Camacho again attacked police facilities in the city of Santa Cruz.

A group of armed people threw Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, and fireworks attacked the police headquarters around 9:00 p.m. local time.

Police officers responded to the attack using tear gas to disperse the protesters and prevent the burning of the police headquarters. These events were recorded on videos that will allow the identification of some of the aggressors.

Previously, other smaller facilities were attacked. Local media reported that far-right militants burned three motorcycles, one patrol car, and the facilities of the Chacarrilla Police Station.



Vecinos reportan un incendio de la FELCC de la pampa de la isla, los chacos. Con este caso, sería 3 instalaciones de la policía que son quemadas y violentadas por grupos vandálicos #NoticiasSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/PCfGIYXZ7Q — Red Patria Nueva (@RedPatriaNueva) January 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Neighbors report a fire in the FELCC on the island's pampas, Los Chacos. With this case, it would be 3 police facilities that are burned and violated by vandal groups."

Violent protests in Santa Cruz intensified after the arrest of Camacho, who is being investigated for terrorism charges that are part of the "Coup I" case, which refers to the U.S.-backed coup perpetrated against President Evo Morales in 2019.

Santa Cruz governor was arrested on Dec. 28 as a result of an order issued by a judge in October 2022. Currently, he is serving a preventive prison for four months in the Chonchocoro maximum security prison, in La Paz.

The "Coup I" case investigation also involve the self-proclaimed interim president Jeannine Añez, the former presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, and other people who were directly or indirectly responsible for the death of over 30 citizens who opposed the de facto regime that ruled Bolivia between Nov. 2019 and Nov. 2020.