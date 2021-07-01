Bolivia to Vaccinate Over 18-Years-Old Citizens

So far, this Andean country has received over 3 million Sputnik V, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

On Wednesday, Bolivia's President Luis Arce announced the purchase of 6 million Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, which will allow the vaccination campaign to be extended to people who are over 18 years of age.

After the arrival of the first delivery of the Chinese vaccines on July 10, Bolivia will receive one million doses every ten days. "These supplies are essential to accelerate mass vaccination nationwide," Arce stressed.

So far, this Andean country has received over 3 million Sputnik V, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca vaccines, which require two doses to produce an efficient immunization.

In the next 15 days, about 1 million free-of-charge Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive to Bolivia through the COVAX mechanism.

Over 1 million Bolivians have so far received the first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and about 660,000 citizens have completed the entire vaccination process. “We are facing the largest campaign in the history of Bolivia, we cannot allow ourselves to make mistakes," said Health Minister Jeyson Auza. Contagions have decreased by 23 percent since the third wave began in May. As of June 30, the country had reported 439,634 COVID-19 cases and 16,631 related deaths.