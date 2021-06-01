Bolivia Marks 195 Years of Its Police, Call To Overcome the Past

In a statement shared on social media, the Interior Minister said that they "begin a month of celebrations, but also of deep reflection."

Bolivia's Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo congratulated the police for the work they have carried out during the lasts months, ahead of the 195 anniversary of the body, which is reforming itself following the 2019 coup to Evo Morales and the return to power of the Movement Towards Socialism.

In a statement shared in social media, the official said that they "begin a month of celebrations, but also of deep reflection. Celebrations because we are celebrating our anniversary, it is not every year that we celebrate 195 years of life, and also because these last months we have been able to see the quality of police work and at the same time the human quality of our policemen."

"Today we kick off the month of the #PolicíaBoliviana, with a message addressed to the 40 thousand police officers who perform their daily work in an efficient and self-sacrificing manner...."

According to Prensa Latina news agency "Del Castillo conveyed a message to its 40,000 members in which he asked them to comply with their constitutional mandate, according to which 'the police do not deliberate or participate in partisan political activity."

During the appointment of the new police authorities last November, president Luis Arce remarked that they "must not have a politicized police force nor a police force that is an instrument of persecution of those who think differently, of those who have a different opinion, but rather, an institutionalized police force, we can never again have police officers who burn patriotic symbols, we can never again have police officers who take actions against a democratic and legally constituted government".