Bolivian Coup Regime Vice-Minister Detained Over IMF Deal

A former deputy minister of the de facto government has been detained for crimes related to a loan contract with the IMF.

The former deputy minister of the Treasury during the de facto government (2019-2020) of Bolivia, Carlos Schlink, accused of several economic crimes in the context of a loan request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been taken into police custody this Wednesday after the request made by the local Prosecutor's Office.

Schlink is accused, among others, of the crimes of carrying out resolutions contrary to the Constitution and the law, anti-economic conduct, contracts harmful to the State, and breach of duties.

With his indictment, the Prosecutor's Office also requested the detention for six months of the former official, who was responsible for the credit contract with the IMF without legislative endorsement during the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020).

Schlink is in the police holding cells awaiting his precautionary hearing in which it will be determined whether he will defend himself in freedom or from jail.

Schlink negotiated credit for the equivalent of $327 million from the IMF, which did not pass through the Legislative Assembly and which the elected government of Luis Arce returned, shortly after coming to power, at the end of 2020.

"Judge sends former Vice Minister of Treasury and Public Credit, Carlos Schlink, to jail with preventive detention, accused in the case of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan during the government of Jeanine Áñez."

Without having been used, in a matter of months, this credit burdened Bolivia with an additional amount equalling $24.3 million, of which $19 million correspond to currency conversion and $4.7 to interest.

For this same credit and the conditions under which it was requested, the Prosecutor's Office also asked for a trial of responsibility against the coup president Añez. However, this process is still being discussed in the legislature.

The opposition has responded that the arrest of the vice-minister is part of the government's persecution of the Añez regime's officials.

The IMF case joins others pursued either against the former interim president Jeanine Áñez herself or against members of her cabinet for crimes committed in just eleven months of the de facto government installed after the coup d'état against Evo Morales in 2019.