Bolivia To Use Digital COVID Vaccination Card Starting in 2022

The vaccination card will be required for all people over 5 years of age as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus amid the local fourth wave of infections.

On Wednesday, Bolivia's Health Minister Jeyson Auza presented the new digital COVID-19 vaccination card that will be requested to carry out procedures or access public sites starting next January 1.

Auza indicated that the new certificate is connected to the database of the National Epidemiological Surveillance Registry. Therefore, citizens can generate the card by accessing the Health Ministry web page or using the "United Against COVID" application.

After entering their identity card number and date of birth, citizens can print the vaccination card and a QR code that meets international requirements.

The Electronic Government and Information and Communication Technologies Agency (AGETIC) Director Vladimir Teran explained that the app has an alternative to verify the QR code through a valid means. This last reading alternative, which does not need an Internet connection, allows a bank official or a cinema employee to verify the authenticity of the vaccination card code.

The number of confirmed cases has reached a new all-time-high.



5.9 million COVID-19 cases were reported worldwide in the week from December 20 to December 27.



[all our data: https://t.co/UvyG899yO3] pic.twitter.com/g90F8rKQIr — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) December 28, 2021

The Bolivian COVID-19 vaccination card will also serve citizens for international travel as President Luis Arce’s administration takes steps to achieve its recognition in other countries.

As of this January 1, the authorities will demand a more rigorous control in public spaces such as cinemas, restaurants or banks. The vaccination card will be required for all people over 5 years of age as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus amid the local fourth wave of infections.

Over the last 24 hours, this Andean country reported 4,934 new COVID-19 cases, a figure that represents the highest record of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. At least 3,278 of those cases occurred in the Santa Cruz department.