Bolivia: The Attempt To Carry Out a Second Coup Was a Failure

The president of the Bolivian Chamber of Deputies, Freddy Mamani, highlighted the failure of the right-wing in its attempt to carry out a second coup d'etat, the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) reported today.

According to ABI, Mamani asked opposition politicians and citizens to join the work of the national government in favor of all Bolivians.

"They wanted to carry out a second coup d’état and the recipe that they applied in the first instance did not work, because people became aware," said the deputy of the South American nation.

He recalled that the first attempt was when, using a disinformation campaign, they called on the population to mobilize against the 2021-2025 Economic and Social Development Plan.

In that sense, he explained that the opposition wanted to instill fear in Bolivians, stating that said plan would affect autonomy and the budget, but the authorities realized that such speculations were false.

El pueblo boliviano no apoya a grupos que intentan llevar adelante nuevamente acciones antidemocráticas. El reciente “cabildo” de los que buscan impunidad fue un total fiasco, sin legitimidad ni participación de sectores populares; esto solo muestra desesperación. pic.twitter.com/eqDV95ftL9 — Freddy Mamani Laura (@ProfeFreddyM) December 15, 2021

"The Bolivian people do not support groups that try to carry out anti-democratic actions again. The recent "cabildo" of those seeking impunity was a total fiasco, without legitimacy or participation of popular sectors; this only shows desperation."

According to Mamani, another episode that revealed the failure of the right-wing was the visit to Tarija by the Santa Cruz governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, who tried to promote his federalism proposal, yet the people rejected it.

The deputy stressed that with these actions, the opponents tried to establish a coup and sought to cover up those responsible for the 2019 massacres in the South American country.