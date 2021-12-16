Bolivia To Grant Credits To the Añez Regime Violence's Victims

The beneficiaries must be registered by the Justice and Health Ministries and will have 10 years to sign the contracts with an interest rate of 0.5 percent per year.

On Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce created a trust worth US$1 million that provides credit to the 2019 Senkata and Sacaba massacre’s victims and their relatives.

“The beneficiaries must be registered by the Justice and Health Ministries and will have 10 years to sign the contracts with an interest rate of 0.5 percent per year,” Justice Minister Ivan Lima explained, adding that the Productive Development Bank (BDP) will allocate the resources.

"This policy is another effort to compensate these citizens for their suffer," he said, recalling that the Arce administration has already awarded food vouchers, 1,500 scholarships, and US$14,500 indemnification to deceased’s relatives.

On Nov. 16, 2019, the Añez regime approved Supreme Decree 4078, which exempted the Police and Armed Forces from any criminal responsibility for their repressive acts. Three days later, protected by this impunity tool, they murdered 10 people and injured hundreds in Senkata Town.

In this context, the paramilitary groups Youth Cochala Resistance (RJC) and Santa Cruz Youth Union (UJC) attacked left-wing politicians and social leaders as part of a hate campaign against the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), Indigenous peoples, and workers' organizations. From Sept. 1 to Dec.31, 2019, at least 37 Bolivians were killed by gunfire, 800 people were injured, and over 1,000 citizens were unjustly detained. Police officers committed sexual violence against female detainees, many of whom were brutally beaten. Indigenous detainees were also humiliated. Other Bolivians were arrested for providing medical care, helping injured people, or posting comments on social media against the U.S.-backed regime. “The harm is done, and nothing that we do will revert this reality. However, we can compensate the victims and their relatives to achieve justice,” Lima stressed.