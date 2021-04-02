Bolivia Recovers 512 Stolen COVID-19 Vaccines

Authorities explained the doses will not be used if the security protocols were not followed.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Carlos del Castillo informed the arrest of people who had stolen 512 COVID-19 vaccines in Guayaramerin city in the Beni department.

On Thursday, hooded people returned the lot at the Los Almendros health center. The boxes were sealed, but it is unknown whether the vaccines were kept at the required temperatures.

Health Minister Jeyson Auza regretted the theft and indicated that the doses cannot be used if the security protocols were not followed.

These vaccines were set to immunize people over 60 years of age and with basic diseases in Guayaramerin where new COVID-19 strains might be present due to the proximity to Brazil.

#GaleríaABI

Autoridades nacionales verifican el almacenaje de las 200.000 vacunas #Sinopharm en instalaciones del Programa Ampliado de Inmunizaciones (PAI), para su próxima distribución a nivel nacional.

�� Ricardo Carvallo pic.twitter.com/cDS9Ci7QWg — Agencia Boliviana de Información (@abi_bolivia) March 31, 2021

The meme reads, "National authorities verify the storage of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines at Expanded Program of Immunizations' facilities to later distribution nationwide."

Bolivia ordered a temporary border closure with Brazil to avoid the spread of P.1. and P.2. variants. Local authorities must impose a quarantine in bordering towns where these strains are identified.

Auza reported 203,103 Bolivians immunized with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 115,012 people with the second dose nationwide.

As of Friday morning, this Andean country had confirmed 273,327 COVID-19 cases and 12,280 related deaths.