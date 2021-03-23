Bolivia Accepts Three Counts for Añez's Responsibility Trial

She also faces terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy charges for her active role during the U.S.-backed coup d'etat in 2019.

The Bolivian Attorney General's Office on Tuesday admitted three of four accusations presented against ex-de facto President Jeanine Añez (2019-2020) to launch a trial of responsibilities.

The accusations refer to an "unconstitutional" loan requested to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), violations of freedom of expression during the COVID-19 quarantine, and human rights violations against Bolivians stranded abroad last year.

Añez plotted with ex-Economy Minister Jose Parada and Bolivia's Central Bank President Guillermo Aponte to access the IMF loans without the Parliament's endorsement.

Besides using the Supreme Decree 4200 to criminalize dissidents and halt freedoms of expression during the 2020 quarantine, her administration prevented citizens from returning to the country from Chile, where they endured "inhumane conditions."

The US has never held itself accountable for its Indian massacres. Bolivia is attempting to do so by bringing its highest ranking golpistas to court. We talk quite a bit about Indigenous justice here in the North. Rarely do we ever see it. https://t.co/M7wifadRzn — Nick Estes (@nickwestes) March 19, 2021

Superior Tribunal Criminal Chamber must now submit the case to the Parliament, where two-thirds of lawmakers' votes are required to authorize the trial.

Añez is in preventive detention at the Miraflores prison in La Paz, facing terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy charges for her active role during the 2019 coup.

The Attorney General's Office ruled out a fourth complaint connected to Supreme Decree 4356 on Fundempresa's concession extension.