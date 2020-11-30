Bolivia: Gov't To Implement New Economic Measures

The government already issued the "Bonuses against hunger," a financial help aimed at people 18 years of age and older who don't receive a salary.

Bolivia's government announced last Sunday that it would take a series of economic measures to reactive the economy to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Luis Arce said via Twitter that his cabinet "will define the new measures to boost the domestic economy from next December." Arce also assured that the government "will optimize expenses and reactivate public investment to generate jobs."

Con el equipo económico de Ministros y Viceministros definimos las nuevas medidas que dinamizarán la economía desde el próximo mes de diciembre. Optimizaremos los gastos y reactivaremos la inversión pública para generar empleos. #VamosASalirAdelante#Sábado pic.twitter.com/AGnfVvMVYB — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 28, 2020

"With the economic team of Ministers and Vice-Ministers, we defined the new measures that will energize the economy from next December. We will optimize expenses and reactivate public investment to generate jobs."

During the presidential campaign, Arce promised that the first measure to be adopted would be the emission of "Bonuses against hunger," a financial help aimed at people 18 years of age and older who don't receive a salary.

Local media outlets report that the government will implement austerity policies with a robust social approach, including incentives to tourism, equal pay for both men and women, and a tax to the big fortunes.

"With the team of Ministers, we evaluated the complementary measures that we will implement to reinforce the control and prevention of #COVID19 infections. With the effort and responsibility of the population as a whole, we can avoid a possible resurgence," Arce tweeted.