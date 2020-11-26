Bolivia: General Alfredo Cuellar Arrested Over Sacaba Massacre

He is the first member of the Armed Forces to be imprisoned for the State terrorism carried out against citizens during the 2019 coup.

The Prosecutor's Office ordered the arrest of Bolivian Air Force General Alfredo Cuellar over the massacre that occurred in Sacaba city during the protests against the U.S.-backed coup that took place in November 2019.

The Bolivian general will remain in a cell of the Special Forces for the Fight Against Crime(FELCC) until his cautionary hearing.

"In the Sacaba events, I only performed administrative functions. I was the fifth man in the chain of command," he said.

Cuellar, who is accused of murder, is the first member of the Armed Forces to be imprisoned for the Sacaba and Senkata massacres.

1/ Relatives and victims of the Senkata massacre in which 10 people were killed and 30 were injured outside of the YPFB gas plant demanded justice once again on Tuesday, in front of Bolivia's Ministry of Justice. Still no investigation nine months on. pic.twitter.com/fQhPbjDDda — Camila (@camilateleSUR) August 26, 2020