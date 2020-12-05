Evo Morales Arrives in Venezuela to Observe Sunday's Election

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, held a fraternal meeting on Saturday with former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales and the President of the Bolivian Senate Andrónico Rodríguez, in preparation for the December 6 National Assembly election during which parliamentarians will be elected.

According to a message published on the official account of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the Minister for Foreign Relations expressed that the international guests will be part of the election day on Sunday, December 6, highlighting the importance of the presence of representatives from all continents to accompany the vote.

Venezuela Election | Foreign Minister of Venezuela @jaarreaza receives Evo Morales and Bolivia's Senate President Andronico Rodriguez today in Caracas. The two will participate as electoral observers in the National Assembly election. pic.twitter.com/pIvA8W2FLu — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 5, 2020

Recently, Arreaza highlighted that "there is no possible sphere of attack that they have not activated" from the United States against Venezuela, for which he reiterated the significant value of the presence of international observers and special guests in this electoral process, to renew the National Assembly: An institution with a high important role to play in the Venezuelan government system.

"It is so important that you can come to see a people next Sunday, freely, electing its National Assembly," said the Foreign Minister, emphasizing that five years ago the opposition annulled the Legislature and turned the institution into a platform to plan and execute a coup d'état, which tried to exterminate a historic project and remove the people from the political power they seized in 1999 under Commander Hugo Chávez.

Morales joins former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa and former President of Paraguay in observing these elections. Paraguayan Senator Sixto Pereira and Former Bolivian Senator Adriana Salvatierra also arrived early Saturday.