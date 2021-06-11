LATAM Leftist Politicians Rejoice Castillo's Victory in Peru

They emphasized that the rural teacher's victory represents also a triumph for the progressive parties and social movements in the region.

Several Latin American political leaders congratulated leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo for his victory in Peru's runoff elections on June 6.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega sent congratulatory messages highlighting "the free and democratic" environment in which the elections took place.

Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa, Brazil's ex-Presidents Lula Da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, and Colombia's ex-Senator Piedad Cordoba also rejoiced Castillo's victory.

The congratulatory messages emphasized that the Peruvian rural teacher's election represented a triumph for Latin American popular organizations, rural workers, and Indigenous movements.



#Bolivia se une a la celebración del pueblo peruano y felicita al hermano @PedroCastilloTe, Presidente electo del #Perú, país con el que compartimos historia y cultura. La #PatriaGrande suma fuerzas para continuar la lucha por un mañana con justicia e igualdad para los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/vz7QPd2POg — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) June 10, 2021

The meme reads, "Bolivia joins Peruvian people's celebrations and congratulates brother Pedro Castillo, President-elect of Peru, a country with which we share history and culture. The Great Homeland join forces to continue fighting for a future with justice and equality for the peoples."

According to the official figures available so far, the Free Peru candidate has obtained 50.18 percent of the votes cast on Sunday. The far-right politician Keiko Fujimori obtained 49.80 percent of the votes.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) will announce the final elections results after the Special Jury of Elections (JEE) concludes its vote-counting process.

The ONPE indicated also that there were only 454 refuted ballots that will be submitted for re-evaluation.