Bolivia's Ex-Minister Murillo Faces Six Criminal Charges

On Wednesday, Bolivian authorities informed that former Interior Minister Arturo Murillo faces six criminal trials and 30 administrative proceedings for irregular acts committed during the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

Citizen Security Vice Minister Roberto Rios explained that the processes against Murillo are related to the overpriced purchase of tear gas and the massacres of Senkata, Sacaba, and Pedregal.

Murillo is believed to have ordered tough police response to protests which followed the coup d'etat against Socialist President Evo Morales in 2019. Dozens of people were killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, according to the Ombudsman's Office.

He is also accused of receiving US$602,000 from three U.S. businessmen for a US$5.6 million contract to buy gas masks from their firm. For that reason, he was arrested in the United States on May 21.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo, who ordered the massacres of Sacaba and Senkata, has endorsed Carlos Mesa for the October 18th elections. Mesa becomes the official candidate of the far-right regime. pic.twitter.com/jdeJteOMPJ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 9, 2020

Murillo also left administrative damages valued at US$22.5 million for purchasing foot powder for troops, underwear, weapons, materials, and tools.

Prosecutor's Office Secretary Edwin Quispe confirmed that his institution will follow and verify all due procedural acts.

So far, Murillo has been accused of the use of forged instruments, material and ideological falsehood, misuse of influences, breach of duties, resolutions contrary to the Constitution, and legitimation of illicit profits.