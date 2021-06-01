Bolivia: Ex-Minister Karen Longaric To Testify on Tear Gas Case

The Añez regime's former Foreign Affairs was summoned by the authorities to provide information on the irregular purchase of security equipment.

On Tuesday, the Bolivian Prosecutor's Office summoned the ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Longaric to testify as a witness in the ongoing investigations over the purchase of tear gas equipment at inflated prices. She was part of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

In May 2020, lawmakers from the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) filed a complaint about the irregular acquisition of non-lethal equipment, following an investigation of 22 cases of corruption unveiled by the Parliament.

The crime being investigated within this case is for "undue use of influence" committed by former Defense Minister Fernando Lopez and former Interior Minister Arturo Murillo.

The Prosecutor's Office sustains that the signature of three presidential decrees opened the way for the acquisition of tear gas at an overprice of US$2.3 million. Most of the money, however, was diverted towards a real estate company in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba.

#Bolivia | The coordinator of the Public Prosecutor's Office of La Paz, Sergio Bustillos announced this Friday that three people were arrested after being linked to the illicit acts committed by former deputy minister Arturo Murillo.https://t.co/WVidRGcL3B — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 28, 2021

In 2019, the Añez regime signed a US$5.6 million contract with the U.S.-based Bravo Tactical Solutions company, which served as an intermediate with the Brazilian military equipment producer Condor.

Last week, Murillo, his chief of staff Sergio Mendez, and other people were arrested in the United States, after an investigation showed bribery, conspiracy, and money laundering activities in the acquisition of these anti-riot materials.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutors' Office also informed the preventive detention of two ex-Defense Ministry officials and a Murillo's work partner.